Why we are seeing an increase of mosquitoes during monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — You may have noticed an increase of mosquitoes in our area. That's because our change in weather pattern gives them the wet, dewy environment they thrive in.

Sitting water, anything from a lake to a thimbleful of water in a bottle cap can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Only female mosquitoes need blood nutrients, so those bites you are getting are fueling the female insects to continue breeding at or near their water source.

"Unfortunately, they are here," said Dr. Shaku Nair, an entomologist with the University of Arizona. "They are here to stay. The thing with Arizona is that it never gets cold enough at least in metro areas like Phoenix or Tucson. It really doesn't get cold enough for the eggs or the larvae to die."

Mosquitoes can live for up to two weeks and in that time they can bite thousands of people. Depending on your blood type, body temperature and scent you may be more prone to being bitten.

“The only thing we can do is to ensure that we don't provide them breeding habitats in our surroundings like bird baths of kiddie pools. That's the easiest and the best thing to do to get rid of mosquitoes," said Nair.

There are ways to prevent getting bit like wearing long sleeved clothing or applying bug spray.