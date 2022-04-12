Who is your favorite teacher across Southern Arizona?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Unified School District needs students' help in this year's special edition of the monthly Teacher Excellence Award.

With Teacher Appreciation Week 2022 coming up the first week of May, district officials are surprising five PreK-12 Southern Arizona teachers with the award based on videos submitted by students.

Tucson Values Teachers is asking students to explain why their chosen teacher deserves recognition.

Multiple students may also nominate teachers together.

Although parents can't directly participate, they are allowed to help their children.

Videos must remain shorter than a minute.

Please visit the school district's website in order to submit a video and fill out the application.

Teachers across Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties are eligible.

Nominations close Friday, April 22.