Who does 9-1-1 call? Public safety, fire departments partner with telehealth agency

Tucson Fire Department is partnering with telehealth provider MD Ally to manage rising emergency call volumes, which have increased by over 40% in the past two decades.

The collaboration aims to redirect non-emergency medical calls to telehealth professionals, allowing emergency responders to prioritize urgent cases.

Deputy Chief of Operations Barrett Baker noted that last year alone, Tucson Fire received over 100,000 calls, many of which did not require paramedic assistance.

“Our call numbers are at an all-time high,” he said. “Sometimes a primary care physician is best; sometimes going to an urgent care is best.”

Under the partnership, 911 operators screen calls and determine if a transfer to MD Ally is appropriate.

Alicia Rubio, manager of the Public Safety Communications Department, explained the process: “We can see, well let me go ahead and transfer you to our partner MD Ally, so that they can get you in contact with a doctor,” she explained.

The MD Ally program operates 24/7, following a recent expansion that began just this month.

Rubio emphasized the benefits of the telehealth service.

“We have seen an increase in calls going to telehealth," she said. "And they are saving countless hours and thousands and thousands of dollars for our community.”

The telehealth option is designed for non-urgent cases, such as flu-like symptoms or chronic conditions, allowing emergency responders to focus on critical incidents like strokes, heart attacks, or trauma.

“What we want everybody to be very aware of is that we’re not going to send any of those emergent medical need calls to telehealth for any reason,” Rubio said.

The partnership also alleviates the financial burden on the city. According to Rubio, Tucson has saved between $1.2 and $1.4 million in the past year through this program.

She noted that MD Ally bills insurance providers, including Medicare and Medicaid, ensuring no direct cost to the city.

"The less they're being used for those situations where they're not exactly warranted, the more money that the city will save overall,” she said.

The city plans to expand MD Ally services to cover more agencies across Pima County, with discussions ongoing to extend the program beyond Tucson’s fire jurisdiction.