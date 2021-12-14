Whiskey Del Bac's classic American single malt recognized in "Wine Enthusiast"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local distillery is getting national attention thanks to their single malt's inclusion on "Wine Enthusiast's" list of "The 100 Best Spirits of 2021".

Whiskey Del Bac was founded in 2011 and is one of the only distilleries in the country to malt its own barley.

Whiskey Del Bac's spirit is one of only two from Arizona recognized by "Wine Enthusiast" and one of only fifteen single malts to make the list.

In a press release celebrating their recognition, father and daughter co-owners Stephen and Amanda Paul said:

"We are humbled to be considered one of the top single malt whiskies by Wine Enthusiast. We started this dream over ten years ago with the simple idea that we could make a world class whiskey right here in Arizona. This award validates that vision and we couldn't be more proud."

Telling KGUN 9, Stephen said it's Whiskey Del Bac's Dorado that gets the attention.

"So, our mesquited Dorado is the one that gets us all the attention usually, so it's really fun for the, you know, for the classic to get this level of recognition."

You can learn more about Whiskey Del Bac's spirits and story on their website.

Whiskey Del Bac Whiskey Del Bac Classic is an authentic American Single Malt, using the Scottish model of whiskey-making in the heart of the American Southwest. Classic is made from a 100% barley malt that is mashed, fermented, copper pot distilled, aged and bottled on site. The flavors create uniquely deep notes of dried fruit, spice, and toasted wood.

The other Arizona distillery that was recognized as one of Wine Enthusiast's Top 100 is CHELLY distillery in Phoenix.

