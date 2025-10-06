Whipple Observatory science center prepares closure amid government shutdown

The Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory’s Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory, located on Mount Hopkins near Amado, announced that it will close to the public after Saturday, Oct. 11, if the federal government shutdown has not been resolved by then.

Part of the Center for Astrophysics - Harvard & Smithsonian, the observatory's science center will be open on Friday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Smithsonian has announced that all Smithsonian museums and research centers will remain open through Oct. 11.