Whipple Observatory reopens following government shutdown

The Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory’s Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory is set to reopen Friday, November 21.

The Observatory has been closed since October 11, due to the government shutdown. The Observator announced that their " Up Close with VERITAS" walking tours will also resume on opening day.

Now that doors are set to reopen, the Observatory says they are looking to bring back new and old volunteers.

“We are currently working on bringing back our amazing volunteers, who have also been away during this time, and getting everyone ready to reopen and help us spread wonder” said Amy C. Oliver, FRAS, Public Affairs Officer and Science Center Manager for the Whipple Observatory.

The Whipple Observatory will remain open for most Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting November 21 through December 19.