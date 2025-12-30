Which retail stores are now charging fees for returns? About 75% of them.

A growing number of big-name retailers are quietly charging customers to return online purchases — a shift that industry watchers say now affects roughly three‑quarters of stores. Instead of blanket 'free returns,' shoppers are seeing fees deducted from refunds that vary by retailer, item and return method.

What shoppers are seeing

Off‑price chains Marshalls and T.J. Maxx commonly deduct about $11.99 per return package.



Macy’s may take roughly $9.99 unless you’re in its rewards program, which can waive the charge.



JCPenney and J.Crew typically charge in the $7–$8 range.



Zara’s return label fee is about $4.95.



Dillard’s adds a $9.95 return‑label fee and can tack on restocking charges for certain items.



Best Buy continues to assess restocking fees on opened electronics and high charges for activatable devices (like phones and smartwatches).

Why fees are spreading

Retailers point to rising shipping and processing costs, high return volumes from online shopping, fraud and the operational burden of handling returns. Some also say fees help discourage needless returns and offset the expense of processing, inspecting and restocking items. For shoppers, that means the old habit of “order everything and return what doesn’t fit” can become noticeably more expensive.

How the fee shows up

When you start a return online, you’ll often see a refund summary showing any return‑shipping or processing charge before you confirm. For marketplace sales, third‑party sellers may set their own rules and fees, which Amazon and other platforms can pass on to buyers.

Ways to avoid or reduce fees



Return in‑store when possible — many chains waive online return fees for in‑store drop‑offs.



Look for a “Free Returns” label on the product page before buying.



Use designated drop‑off sites (some carriers or retailer partnerships absorb costs).



Keep items in original condition and packaging to avoid restocking deductions.



Join retailer rewards programs that waive return fees or offer free returns as a perk.



Contact the seller first if a marketplace item is being returned — they may provide a prepaid label or a waiver.

Amazon Return Fees — Here’s When You’ll Pay and How to Avoid Losing Part of Your Refund

Amazon shoppers should check before they click “return.” The company sometimes charges return shipping or processing fees, and the cost depends on who sold the item, why you’re returning it and which return option you pick.

Also, Amazon's site does say they have a 2025 holiday season return window that closes Jan. 31, 2026.

What’s happening?

Free returns are common when the return is Amazon’s fault — the item arrived damaged, defective or not as described — and for many Amazon‑fulfilled products. In those cases Amazon typically covers the cost.

Fees can apply when you’re returning for a change of mind (didn’t like it, ordered wrong size, etc.), when the item is oversized/heavy or requires special handling, and when the seller is a third‑party Marketplace merchant that sets its own return rules.

Amazon also uses alternatives such as returnless refunds for low‑cost items (where you get refunded without sending the item back), and occasionally offers choices — like dropping the item at a designated location or using a prepaid label — that carry different costs.

How you’ll see it

When you start a return in Your Orders, Amazon shows any return shipping or processing charge before you confirm. That deducted amount is taken from your refund, so always review the refund summary before finishing the return.

If a third‑party seller handles the sale, their return policy may appear on the product page or during the return flow. In some cases sellers charge restocking or processing fees that Amazon will pass through to you.

Why this matters



Small, seemingly random fees can erode refunds, especially on inexpensive items.



Shoppers who routinely use the “return anything” habit can find those costs adding up.



The policies vary by item and seller, so one return that’s free can’t be assumed for the next.

Bottom line: Amazon does not have a single, uniform rule that all returns are free. Whether you pay depends on the seller, the reason for the return, the item’s size/weight and the return option you pick. Always check the return details shown in the Online Returns Center before confirming.

