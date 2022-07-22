Where's Waldo is back in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 21 local businesses are inviting kids to find a little hidden cardboard man somewhere inside.

Waldo is hidden throughout downtown Tucson, Main Gate Square, Fourth Avenue, Midtown and the Mercado District.

Treasure hunters should start at Antigone Books to grab a Where’s Waldo passport then find him inside the book store to earn a stamp.

Fill the passport book by visiting participating local businesses just like the Tucson Children’s Museum.

“Waldo is hiding here somewhere in the museum so you just have to come in and find him and we will stamp your passport,” said Teresa Truelsen, Director of Marking for the Children’s Museum.

The summer favorite scavenger hunt encourages children to limit screen time while supporting local businesses in Tucson.

After finding all of the Waldos across Tucson, take the passport back to Antigone Books for a swag bag of goodies from the businesses.

Some of those prizes include free books, day passes to the Tucson Children’s Museum, and gift cards to downtown shops.

The scavenger hunt ends on July 31.