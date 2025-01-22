Where there's a wash, there's a way: Midtown businesses look to clean, manage nuisance wash

The Midtown Wash near Speedway Boulevard has long posed challenges for nearby businesses, especially Zayna’s Mediterranean Restaurant, which faces flooding and debris issues during monsoon rains.

However, recent discussions between Ward 6, local businesses, and stakeholders may signal a turning point.

“When the rain comes, the parking lot turns dangerous,” said Heather Smith, a longtime employee at Zayna’s, who now acts as community liason. “We’ve had customers get stuck, unable to back up because of the water.”

The wash not only brings rainwater but also accumulates trash and serves as a shelter for unhoused individuals, raising public safety concerns.

“It poses a whole other set of issues that we have to deal with,” said Leila Hudson, co-owner of Zayna’s.

Stakeholders voiced their frustrations during last week's meeting with Tucson Police, Ward 6 representatives, and other city officials.

Attendees expressed hope for a collaborative solution.

Hudson remains optimistic: “We’re very optimistic that we’re about to come to a solution where the city will take over that little stretch of wash.”

The city has outlined preliminary plans to address the issue.

According to Ward 6 City Council representative Karin Uhlich, improvements include resurfacing the parking lot with concrete to enhance drainage and safety.

“We are also going to be overlaying [the parking lot] with concrete, smoothing it out,” she said.

However, some of the wash is privately owned, complicating maintenance efforts.

City representatives stated that collaboration with the property owner will be necessary for routine cleanings and tree trimmings.

As discussions continue, business owners and local officials hope for long-term solutions to mitigate the wash’s impact on Midtown’s commercial area.