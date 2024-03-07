Where Gov. Hobbs stands with UA, AZ Board of Regents on financial crisis

Amid ongoing discussions on how to tackle the University of Arizona's financial crisis, Gov. Hobbs laid out some new expectations.

In a Wednesday meeting with UA and ABOR leadership, she requested:

- External experts to weigh in on improving financial processes

- Monthly updates on their progress

- An inclusive advisory council that represents all voices

- Resolving issues with the UA Global Campus and the U.S. Department of Education

University-wide layoffs are also on the horizon with UA President taking a 10% pay cut in the process.

Hobbs said she wants leadership to assess the layoffs carefully, prioritizing those who work with class staff, are in-state employees, and have held positions for longer periods of time.

In a press release, the governor said the goal is to restore faith and trust in the university.

“There is a long road ahead of us to fix the financial mismanagement and ensure the university emerges from this situation stronger than it was before," Hobbs said.

"Now is the time for ABOR and university leadership to step up to ensure that this situation is not just resolved, but resolved in a way that propels this university forward.”