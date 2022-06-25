(TUCSON), Ariz. (KGUN) — It may be six months until Christmas, but it's less than one month until Christmas in July.

Tucson business Cathey's Sewing & Vacuum is preparing for its annual Christmas in July celebration, benefitting the non-profit United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona (UCPSA).

As part of the event, they're asking local sewers to help out by creating wheelchair/walker bags for UCPSA by Saturday, July 9 using a free pattern that can be downloaded from the website for Mending Souls, another local non-profit group that provides support to shelters, long-term care facilities and other programs in need through sewing projects.

The bags can be made of fabric pieces approximately 45 by 18 inches, and are utilized by wheelchair and walker uses to help prevent purses and other bags from spilling their contents. Those creating the bags are encouraged to upcycle fabrics such as soft placemats, shams or quilted fabrics.

Once the bags are sewn and donated to Cathey's, the business plans on distributing them to individuals served by UCPSA. Contributors will be entered into "challenge categories" and be eligible for awards and prizes, including the top prize: A $100 Cathey's gift card for the person who can make the largest quantity of wheelchair/walker bags for the cause.

Additional gift cards prizes will be issued for other challenge categories including "Best use of UCPSA logo colors," "most creative" and "best of show."

UCPSA will receive matching cash donations for each challenge.

The Christmas in July Extravaganza will be held Thursday - Saturday, July 9 at the Sheraton Tucson Hotel & Suites, 51551 E. Grant Rd. Register by calling or visiting any Cathey's location. A discounted registration is available for those who attend all three days.

Thursday, July 7 - Friday, July 8



9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Two Day Winter Wonderland Sit N' Sew with Educator Carly Cathey-Timpf

$119 includes supply kit, continental breakfast, lunch and snacks

Saturday, July 9



10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cathey's Traditional Chirstmas in July Extravaganza

Customer and staff challenge showcase entertainment, treats, prizes and Santa $10 of Saturday registration cost donated to UCPSA



RELATED: Hearts-for-Hearts: Quilting for a cause