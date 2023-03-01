Whataburger has country's healthiest cheeseburger, new study finds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Add another point for Texas in the great Whataburger versus In-N-Out debate, after a new study revealed a Whataburger with Cheese is the nation's healthiest cheeseburger.

According to as study from Gambling.com, the Texas style cheeseburger is out in front with a healthy rating of 8.4 out of 10, in front, of runner-up — you guessed it — In-N-Out with a score of 8.2.

The study states the Whataburger with cheese has the second lowest fat and calorie content (per ounce) when compared to the other burgers in the study. The burger also does well in the salt and sugar categories, which puts it at the top of the list.

Right behind it, the In-N-Out cheeseburger has lowest calorie content per ounce, and the third lowest amounts of fat and sodium, which puts the California burger at number two on the list.

Checker's/Rally's is number three on the list, with the rest of the list as follows:

4. Culvers

5. Del Taco

6. Dairy Queen

7. (Tie) Carl's Jr./Hardee's and McDonald's

8. Five Guys

9. Wendy's

At the bottom of the list? Burger King, with a whopping — no pun intended — healthy rating of 2 out of 10, according to the report.

"The research team took the standard cheeseburger option from each outlet (where data was available), and analyzed each burger for sugar, fat, salt and calorie content (per ounce)," a release from Gambling.com states. "Lower amounts of these four nutritional values are a good thing - so the lower the quantity, the higher the healthiness score is out of 10."

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.