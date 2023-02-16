What to know if exposed to Nitric Acid

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A chemical spill in south Tucson prompted evacuations and shelter-in-place orders for hours after a Nitric Acid spill Tuesday afternoon, prompting health concerns for anyone exposed.

According to Banner Health's medical director, Dr. Daniel Brooks, the spill could have been much worse, but he said there are things to look out for if you were potentially exposed.

"It happening outside in a not very populated area helped prevent some significant injuries," Brooks said.

Nitric Acid is a colorless chemical commonly used in explosives and fertilizers. Dr. Brooks said that when exposed, the highly corrosive liquid can present several health risks.

"Human effects include significant irritation to mucous membranes like our eyes and nose," he said. "As well as our respiratory tract."

Tuesday afternoon, authorities responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on I-10 involving an 18-wheeler carrying the substance. Brooks advises anyone who has been exposed within a few miles of the spill to closely monitor their health.

"It’s one of the rare exposures where you can have delayed onset lung effects," Brooks explained.

Delayed effects could show up as much as 24 hours after the initial exposure but that is unlikely, according to Brooks.

"If folks are doing well now, they should continue to do well," he said. "It’s unlikely that they could get worse. But again, there’s a possibility, especially in older folks who have a preexisting lung disease like emphysema or COPD or tobacco use disorder."