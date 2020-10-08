What to expect when voting in-person

TUCSON, Ariz. — A contentious presidential election against the backdrop of a pandemic. It was the first day of in person voting and in many ways the experience is going to be different than years past.

The Pima County Recorder’s office says they had a record number of ballots mailed Wednesday and they said they had lines of people waiting on the first day of early voting.

“I was a little anxious, because everything was closed. I didn’t know what the protocol was going to be,” said Linn Fallon after voting. She said her worries were eased when she went through a relatively painless process Monday afternoon. She was lucky to avoid long lines this morning.

“I’ve only been here 15 minutes that is pretty quick.”

Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez says one of the biggest differences this year compared to others is the turnout. You don’t normally see people lining up to vote this early October.

“It was going down the street; the east side location was going around the building,” said Rodriguez. “We are going to have two facilities at the east side location.”

Another difference is the standard social distancing rules people have come to expect.

“Keeping the voting booths apart, keeping the people in line farther apart, hiring more people, wearing our masks,” said Rodriguez.

Although, Rodriguez said they did have had to adjust for some people who refuse to wear a mask.

“We do accommodate those voters because it's their first amendment right. We set up voter booths outside. We’ll bring the ballot out and they can vote outside.”

While much is different this year, much is still the same. Remember to bring a picture ID and that voting early could be the most convenient way to make sure your vote is counted.

“I’m voting early simply because I'm not going to be here, and I lived a life of travel for work so I've always early voted,” said Fallon.