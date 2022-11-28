What to expect this Cyber Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cyber Monday has evolved and grown into what is historically the biggest day for online shopping.

Many retailers have already kicked off Cyber Monday deals, making the shopping holiday practically a month long event.

Experts say deals may be better this year compared to last since many retailers have excess inventory and need to get rid of stock before 2023. An estimated 166.3 million people are expected to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year.

As consumers prepare to shop this holiday season, inflation is weighing heavily on their minds. A recent RetailMeNot survey showed that about half of shoppers say they’ll be buying fewer items this year due to inflation and that consumers plan to spend 8% less than they did last year.

The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales during November and December to rise between 6% and 8% compared to last year. But, experts expect online shopping to dominate this year compared to in-store shopping. We may see more people return to stores this year as they become increasingly comfortable traveling and spending time in larger groups.