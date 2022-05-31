What to do if your child goes missing

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — Reports of missing persons cases occur in the U.S. daily, and one local advocate says there are some things that loved ones should do if it happens to your family. Lisa Hansen, Executive Director at Power Over Predators, has been working to keep kids safe, while getting them off the streets for years and she’s learned some important lessons along the way.

"I try to get the word out that parents should download the FBI child app to their phone. Start a social media firestorm, get out those pictures and information as quickly as possible. There are friends, there are friends of friends, people will see you, people will respond to your post,” Hansen said.

Once a child is home its not over, law enforcement is involved and counseling is needed to find out more about what happened whether its a runaway or abduction situation. Its also important to get the name of the 911 operator, and police officers name and badge number while making a missing persons report for your child.

"There’s going to be a lot of emotional and psychological consequences there that can take a little time to get the help that you might need for that,” Hansen said.

According to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children website right now there are 245 children listed as missing in Arizona.

"You have no idea of what you’re getting yourself into when you get out on the streets. You can become a big target for predators ups the ante on people who are looking for vulnerabilities,” Hansen said.

Hansen says the number one thing for a family to do is to never give up and keep pushing for answers.

"Hang in there keep posting, keep reaching out to their friends,” Hansen said.

RESOURCES FOR FAMILIES:

https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/support

https://www.missingkids.org/home

https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/isyourchildmissing

