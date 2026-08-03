'What once seemed impossible': Pima County Sheriff's Dept. K-9 Katja returns to duty

A beloved four-legged member of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is making an inspiring comeback after an injury that once raised fears she could lose a limb.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department announced Monday that K-9 Katja has officially begun her return to duty following months of recovery from a serious orthopedic injury sustained during training earlier this year. Katja was the first female dog to join the K9 Unit, and she is certified in drug detection.

VIDEO: Click here to watch Katja's recovery on the PCSD FB

According to the sheriff's office, Katja suffered a significant injury to both elbows and underwent bilateral elbow surgery performed by the team at Saguaro Veterinary Surgery,

At the time of the injury, deputies said there were concerns that amputation might be necessary.

Instead, thanks to what the department described as the "skill and dedication" of the veterinary surgeons, Katja's leg was saved, making "what once seemed impossible possible."

Following the surgery, Katja spent several months recovering through a carefully monitored rehabilitation program that included activity restrictions, routine veterinary evaluations and a gradual return-to-conditioning plan.

After her most recent examination, veterinarians cleared Katja to return to work without restrictions.

Monday marked her official return to duty.

The sheriff's office said Katja and her handler, Deputy Khamseh (pictured here), will now spend the next several weeks completing intensive training before working toward narcotics certification. Once that process is complete, Katja is expected to return to operational deployment.

The department thanked Deputy Khamseh for his dedication throughout Katja's recovery, as well as the team at Saguaro Veterinary Surgery for helping make what it called an "incredible comeback possible."

Working K-9s play a vital role in the Pima County Sheriff's Department, assisting deputies with narcotics detection, suspect apprehension, tracking missing people, locating evidence and other specialized law enforcement duties. Their training often involves physically demanding exercises designed to prepare them for real-world situations, making injuries an unfortunate but uncommon risk.

Katja's return comes after months of uncertainty and rehabilitation, marking a milestone not only for the K-9 herself but also for the deputies and veterinary team who helped get her back on the job.

"Welcome back, Katja!" the sheriff's office wrote in its social media announcement, celebrating the K-9's long-awaited return.