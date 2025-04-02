Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

What do you want to see in Tucson's 2026 budget?

The city of Tucson is holding a series of town hall meetings for community engagement on next year's budget
city of tucson.PNG
KGUN 9
City of Tucson
city of tucson.PNG
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson is asking their constituents what they want to see in next year's city budget.

City of Tucson leaders are in the process of creating the 2026 fiscal year budget. Similar to prior years, these town hall meetings will start with a short presentation by city officials before opening the floor up for community questions or comments.

They're hosting three in-person and one virtual meeting:

  • Tuesday, April 1, 6-7 p.m. – Randolph Recreation Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way (Building 2)
  • Wednesday, April 2, 6-7 p.m. – El Pueblo Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Road (Building 13)
  • Thursday, April 3, 6-7 p.m. – Morris K. Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Thursday's meeting has the virtual option, which you can join at this link.

There's also an option to fill out an online Budget Engagement Survey by the end of April 11.

The city's total budget for FY2026 is $2.4 billion. Unlike the Federal budget, which can be overspent, state law requires Arizona cities to balance their budget's revenues and expenses. Tucson Mayor and Council votes to adopt the budget in early June. It goes into effect July 1.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood