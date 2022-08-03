What do you think about Pima County Parks & Rec raising fees?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Natural Resources Parks & Recreation is thinking about raising fees, but before it does, it wants community feedback.
Department officials say they are holding a public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 Ruthrauff Rd.
Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting and give their feedback on changing the existing fees.
According to the county's proposed amendments, prices across the board would rise, including:
- Facility rentals
- Fields
- Ramadas
- Campgrounds
- Admission to facilities
- Shooting ranges
- Swimming pools
- Program enrollments
- Workshops
- After-school programs
- Special event permits
- Beer and wine permits
- Swimming
- Team
- Lessons
- Pool rentals
- Horse arena rentals
Some of the biggest increases are within the community center programs, causing some prices to go from $0 to $50 per month.
In response to the pandemic, many of these fees were canceled or minimized. Is it time to change that?
