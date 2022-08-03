What do you think about Pima County Parks & Rec raising fees?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Natural Resources Parks & Recreation is thinking about raising fees, but before it does, it wants community feedback.

Department officials say they are holding a public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 Ruthrauff Rd.

Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting and give their feedback on changing the existing fees.

According to the county's proposed amendments, prices across the board would rise, including:



Facility rentals

Fields Ramadas Campgrounds

Admission to facilities

Shooting ranges Swimming pools

Program enrollments

Workshops After-school programs

Special event permits

Beer and wine permits

Swimming

Team Lessons Pool rentals

Horse arena rentals

Some of the biggest increases are within the community center programs, causing some prices to go from $0 to $50 per month.

In response to the pandemic, many of these fees were canceled or minimized. Is it time to change that?