Retired police officer saves Rita Ranch neighbor having a heart attack

TUCSON, Ariz. — What started as an ordinary Tuesday morning on Dec. 5 turned into a life-saving operation for Jeff Hawkins, a retired Tucson police officer, and his family.

When his neighbor, Brian Tukey, collapsed on their front porch from a heart attack, the Hawkins family sprang into action, demonstrating how tight-knit neighborhoods can still thrive in today’s world.

Jeff Hawkins recalls the moment vividly.

“I was getting ready to take my kid to school when the doorbell rang,” he said. “Brian was on the front porch telling me he was having a heart attack.”

Hawkins, drawing from his years of training on the police force, quickly assessed the situation, called 911, and gave Brian aspirin to chew while waiting for first responders.

“You just address the situation in front of you,” Hawkins said, emphasizing his calm, methodical response. “He was talking, so I knew he wasn’t in full cardiac arrest. It’s easier to call 911 and get paramedics here rather than try to transport him myself.”

Hawkins’ wife, Nicole, also played a pivotal role in ensuring Brian stayed calm until paramedics arrived.

“I knelt down, made him look me in the eye, and told him he was okay,” she said. “We just tried to keep him calm and reassured him until help came.”

Their 15-year-old son also leapt into action, retrieving aspirin while Nicole called 911. “It was a team effort,” Nicole said. “Everyone pitched in.”

The paramedics arrived within minutes, and took over the situation.

Once Brian was on his way to the hospital, Nicole took their middle-schooler to school, and the family continued their day — but not before committing to look after Brian’s two rambunctious dogs.

“We’ve taken care of his dogs before when he’s been out of town,” Jeff said. “It was just the natural thing to do.”

Nicole echoed the sentiment.

“While he was in the hospital, I kept in touch with his mom and girlfriend. I told them, ‘Don’t worry about coming home right away. We’ll take care of everything here,’” she said.

Brian has since returned home and is recovering well. Nicole noted a visible shift in his demeanor.

“You can tell the experience changed him. Getting that close to the brink will do that,” she said.

Brian expressed deep gratitude to the Hawkins family, calling Jeff a hero.

"When you talk about a new lease on life, it really is what it feels like," Brian said. "And I feel so grateful that all these wonderful people were there for me."

The retired officer is quick to downplay the label. “I’m no hero,” Jeff said. “I’m just a guy that lives next door. If somebody’s in need and you can do something, you do it. That’s always been ingrained in me.”

Nicole reflected on the importance of neighborly connections, something she feels has dwindled in many communities.

“A lot of people don’t even know their neighbors these days,” she said. “But here, my kids know everyone’s names. They know they can go to any house for help. That’s something special.”

The incident has only strengthened the bond between the two families, though Nicole says the closeness isn’t new.

“I think we’ve always been close,” she said with a smile. “This was just a normal Tuesday — for us.”

Jessica Sueskind, Brian's girlfriend vividly remembers the moment she received a phone call, saying he was in an ambulance.

“He said, ‘Babe, I’m in an ambulance. I’m having a heart attack. I love you,’ and then he hung up,” Sueskind said. “I didn’t know what to do with that information. I just got in my car and started driving towards Vail.”

It was the beginning of a harrowing journey for the couple, who had only been dating for nine months.

Brian, 38, experienced what doctors later confirmed was a heart attack — a rare event for someone his age.

"I did have to be shocked back because I flatlined," he recalled. "Yes, yes I died."

Jessica arrived at the hospital just in time to witness a series of traumatic events.

“I watched him die,” she said. “His body looked like something out of an exorcism movie. The heart monitor went crazy, and then the medical team rushed in. They shocked him and intubated him. It was chaos, like something out of 'Grey’s Anatomy.'”

The cardiologist who treated Brian later described the scene as “crazy,” but emphasized how fortunate Brian was to have been in the hospital when it happened.

After undergoing an angiogram and receiving a stent to open a blocked artery, Brian's condition initially seemed to stabilize.

“That night was terrifying,” Jessica recalled. “I thought he might die again.”

Jessica leaned heavily on her support system during the ordeal.

“It takes a village,” she said. “My family, his family, my friends, and even my job—everyone stepped up so I could focus on Brian.”

Brian's recovery has been a testament to his resilience and positive outlook.

“He’s just so determined to live,” Jessica said. “His attitude has made all of this so much easier for me.”

The experience has left both of them with a renewed appreciation for life.

“I’m just so glad he’s alive,” Jessica said. “The holidays feel surreal, but it’s also a blessing to have these normal moments again. We’re getting through it together.”

As they prepare to celebrate Christmas, Jessica reflects on the importance of community and gratitude. “Lean on your people,” she said. “That’s how you get through something like this.”