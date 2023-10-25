Tohono O'odham Nation looking for two missing men

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tohono O'odham Nation is looking for two members who were last seen Friday afternoon at the Arizona State Fair.

The Tohono O’odham Nation tells KGUN 9 Thomas J. Lewis and Phillip Pancho were last seen at the Fair around noon on Friday. They were supposed to meet with a group when it was time to leave at 2:30 p.m., but never met up with them.

The Nation describes the two men as having some diminished mental capabilities.

Lewis, 61, was last seen wearing:



Eyeglasses

Blue jeans

Camouflage baseball cap

Maroon shirt with a plaid long-sleeved shirt over it



He stands at 5'1" and weighs about 150 pounds.

The last time people saw Pancho, 52, he wore:

Blue jeans

Baseball cap

Blue flannel shirt

Blue tennis shoes

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Missing Persons Unit, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Phoenix Police Department, Tohono O’odham Police Department (TOPD) and Tohono O’odham Nation Office of Emergency Management are all working together to find these two men.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call TOPD Detective Mike Rivas at (520) 383-3275.