Tohono O'odham Nation looking for two missing men

Did not meet up with their group while visiting Arizona State Fair
Tohono O’odham Nation
Posted at 6:37 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 14:47:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tohono O'odham Nation is looking for two members who were last seen Friday afternoon at the Arizona State Fair.

The Tohono O’odham Nation tells KGUN 9 Thomas J. Lewis and Phillip Pancho were last seen at the Fair around noon on Friday. They were supposed to meet with a group when it was time to leave at 2:30 p.m., but never met up with them.

The Nation describes the two men as having some diminished mental capabilities.

Lewis, 61, was last seen wearing:

  • Eyeglasses
  • Blue jeans
  • Camouflage baseball cap
  • Maroon shirt with a plaid long-sleeved shirt over it

He stands at 5'1" and weighs about 150 pounds.
The last time people saw Pancho, 52, he wore:

  • Blue jeans
  • Baseball cap
  • Blue flannel shirt
  • Blue tennis shoes

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Missing Persons Unit, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Phoenix Police Department, Tohono O’odham Police Department (TOPD) and Tohono O’odham Nation Office of Emergency Management are all working together to find these two men.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call TOPD Detective Mike Rivas at (520) 383-3275.

