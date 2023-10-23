Police: Woman dies in Westside crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a deadly crash on the Westside of town in the 1600 block of West Valencia Road.

Public Information Officer Francisco Magos tells KGUN 9 it happened just before 7 Sunday evening off of West Valencia and South Midvale Park roads.

He confirms a woman is dead as a result of the crash. Police pronounced her deceased at the scene.

While they investigate, officers are asking people to please avoid the area and use an alternative route.