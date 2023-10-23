Police: Woman dies in Westside crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a deadly crash on the Westside of town in the 1600 block of West Valencia Road.
Public Information Officer Francisco Magos tells KGUN 9 it happened just before 7 Sunday evening off of West Valencia and South Midvale Park roads.
He confirms a woman is dead as a result of the crash. Police pronounced her deceased at the scene.
While they investigate, officers are asking people to please avoid the area and use an alternative route.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.