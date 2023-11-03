Police: Man who wasn't wearing helmet dies in hospital after Westside motorcycle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a crash involving a motorcycle near Silverlake Road.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Oct.15 around 9 p.m. at West Silverlake Road and South Mission Road.

Officers say the motorcyclist ran away from the crash and after searching for him, he was found walking in the desert area nearby.

He was identified as a man in his 50s and was taken to the Banner University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the TPD, the motorcyclist was riding his 1993 Harley-Davidson northbound on Mission Road in the curb lane.

Investigators determined as the motorcyclist went through the intersection, he lost control and ran off the roadway, striking a small wall on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Officers confirmed the rider did not collide with any other vehicle when this happened.

Detectives also say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the cars, and he was impaired.

No charges or citations were issued at the conclusion of the initial investigation since the motorcyclist was in the hospital.

On Friday, officers found out the motorcyclist had passed away from the injuries he got. Police are withholding his identity until they let his family know.