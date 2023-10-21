Full weekend of events coming to Westside's MSA Annex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A community hub on the WestSide, the MSA Annex, is preparing to host multiple events over the weekend.

It all starts Saturday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m.

“We have the flow for the soul dance party which is a monthly event Flam Chen puts on, but it’s also a fundraiser for the all souls procession," Carl Hanni said.

Then on Sunday, Oct. 21, the day starts with a half marathon.

“It starts at 6 a.m., we’re expecting a thousand people for that.”

But capping off the weekend, is the second annual Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food Festival featuring over 15 local Mexican restaurants in one place.

“We try to be representative, and get as much diversity," Organizer Jose Jimenez said. "I could eat Mexican 3 times a day, and different meals.”

Tickets for the event are $65, available for purchase at the door.

It includes all you can eat food from 3 - 7 p.m., and two drink tickets.

"We have great live entertainment, we have Zona Libre headlining the show and some of the students that won the mariachi contest.”

Part of the ticket price also goes to benefit the Tucson International Mariachi Concert.

Special events are happening all week long at the MSA Annex.