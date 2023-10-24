FOLLOW UP: Pima Co. Supervisor Bronson says Board to address Pima Mine Road in November

In the video player: Pima County says this road is in 'good condition'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Wrangler Ranches community told us yesterday that Pima Mine Road is a safety hazard. According to the county, the road is in 'good condition.'

Today I spoke with District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson on the phone about her constituents' concerns. Bronson says she’s aware of the issues on the Pima County-maintained road, where numerous potholes and patchwork are visible.

Bronson tells me she disagrees with the county’s assessment that the road's condition is acceptable.

The nearby fire chief told me his crews have to slow down on Pima Mine Road even when responding to emergency calls.

Though it hasn’t been repaved since the 90s, the county told us it’s not on the list of roads to be fixed soon. Spokespeople with the county reiterated it's rated as in “good” condition.



Potholes filled by Pima County.

“I wonder if any county employees have driven that road and can confirm it’s in good condition," Bronson says. "We’ll be putting an item on the agenda some time in November.”

We will follow up with Supervisor Bronson for more detail and follow along with the Board's upcoming public meeting plan to address the road's condition.