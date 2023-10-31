Elderly man spends last moments with wife before car crashes, deputies say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An elderly man is dead after spending life's final moments with his wife in a car crash on Tucson's Westside.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking into this, explaining it as a "single-vehicle collision," which happened near South Westover Avenue and West Vereda Azul.

Deputies describe the two people in this involved vehicle as:



Driver

73-year-old Terry Spivey

Passenger

76-year-old Veta Spivey



According to a deputy with the department's public information office, investigators think Terry "suffered a medical event" while in the car with his wife. This must've led to him losing control, driving off the roadway and hitting a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, while emergency crews took Veta to a local hospital to treat her minor injuries.

Detectives have no reason to believe Terry was speeding or he was impaired. This investigation remains ongoing.