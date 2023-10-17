DO NOT REPORT: Westside controlled fire scheduled at Sweetwater Wetlands Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department and City of Tucson's Water Department have planned an annual controlled burn.
They say this controlled burn is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 18 around 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Sweetwater Wetlands Park, 2511 W. Sweetwater Dr.
As visible smoke is expected, crews ask to not report the controlled burn.
