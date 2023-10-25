City breaks ground on Westside's Joaquin Murrieta Park improvements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On the Westside, a multi-million dollar investment is coming to fruition after a decade's worth of work.

City officials broke ground on the following Joaquin Murrieta Park improvements Tuesday afternoon, featuring:



Four new baseball diamonds

New dog park

Covered basketball courts

New splash pad

This project will cost over $14 million. See the city's plans for the park here.

Mayor Regina Romero says the improvements came with Westside children in mind.

“This, at the end of the day, is for the children, for the families in the area," Mayor Romero explained. "And the future Arizona Diamondbacks players that participate with our little league teams here at Joaquin Murrieta.”

Joaquin Murrieta Park is now closed during construction. The timeline for completion is 12 to 16 months.