Drug trafficking suspect with active arrest warrant tracked down on Westside

Twitter: @USBPChiefTCA
Posted at 3:27 PM, Oct 17, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the west desert, Three Points Station agents arrested a suspect who had an active warrant for his arrest.

Agents say they found meth, fentanyl and a loaded gun during the encounter.

The suspect was deported and is facing criminal charges.

