Drug trafficking suspect with active arrest warrant tracked down on Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the west desert, Three Points Station agents arrested a suspect who had an active warrant for his arrest.
Agents say they found meth, fentanyl and a loaded gun during the encounter.
The suspect was deported and is facing criminal charges.
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.