Drug trafficking suspect with active arrest warrant tracked down on Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the west desert, Three Points Station agents arrested a suspect who had an active warrant for his arrest.

Agents say they found meth, fentanyl and a loaded gun during the encounter.

The suspect was deported and is facing criminal charges.

Agents assigned to the Three Points Station arrested a suspect with an active arrest warrant in the west desert. During the encounter, agents discovered meth, fentanyl, and a loaded handgun. The suspect was extradited and is facing criminal charges. #Vigilance pic.twitter.com/KZqMTgRtTw — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 17, 2023