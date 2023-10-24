AZDPS: One person dead after head-on crash with impaired driver on West Ajo Highway

UPDATE: 9:46 a.m., Oct. 24

Arizona Department of Public Safety says that one person has died as a result of the crash.

—————————————————————-

Two children and an adult, as well as a person who risked their mortality, are clinging to life in the hospital after crashing into each other.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) tells KGUN 9 it happened Friday night around 7:30 when troopers heard about a head-on crash at milepost 161 on West Ajo Way.

According to an AZPDS spokesperson, someone was driving west, against eastbound traffic. The other vehicle this person hit was carrying three people: an adult and two children.

The AZDPS confirms, upon medical release, authorities will charge the suspected driver with the following:



Aggravated DUI

Aggravated assault

Endangerment

Criminal damage

This AZDPS spokesperson also confirms all four people involved were taken to the same hospital. However, the victims' injuries are much more serious than the suspected driver's.