AZDPS: One person dead after head-on crash with impaired driver on West Ajo Highway

UPDATE: 9:46 a.m., Oct. 24
Arizona Department of Public Safety says that one person has died as a result of the crash.
—————————————————————-
Two children and an adult, as well as a person who risked their mortality, are clinging to life in the hospital after crashing into each other.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) tells KGUN 9 it happened Friday night around 7:30 when troopers heard about a head-on crash at milepost 161 on West Ajo Way.
According to an AZPDS spokesperson, someone was driving west, against eastbound traffic. The other vehicle this person hit was carrying three people: an adult and two children.
The AZDPS confirms, upon medical release, authorities will charge the suspected driver with the following:
- Aggravated DUI
- Aggravated assault
- Endangerment
- Criminal damage
This AZDPS spokesperson also confirms all four people involved were taken to the same hospital. However, the victims' injuries are much more serious than the suspected driver's.
——-
