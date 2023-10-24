Watch Now
AZDPS: One person dead after head-on crash with impaired driver on West Ajo Highway

Happened on West Ajo Way at milepost 161
Eileen Amarillas
Posted at 6:42 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 21:42:15-04

UPDATE: 9:46 a.m., Oct. 24

Arizona Department of Public Safety says that one person has died as a result of the crash.

—————————————————————-

Two children and an adult, as well as a person who risked their mortality, are clinging to life in the hospital after crashing into each other.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) tells KGUN 9 it happened Friday night around 7:30 when troopers heard about a head-on crash at milepost 161 on West Ajo Way.

According to an AZPDS spokesperson, someone was driving west, against eastbound traffic. The other vehicle this person hit was carrying three people: an adult and two children.

The AZDPS confirms, upon medical release, authorities will charge the suspected driver with the following:

  • Aggravated DUI
  • Aggravated assault
  • Endangerment
  • Criminal damage

This AZDPS spokesperson also confirms all four people involved were taken to the same hospital. However, the victims' injuries are much more serious than the suspected driver's.

——-
