4,000 years of agricultural history on display at Westside's Mission Garden

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A key part to the Westside of Tucson is preservation and that’s exactly what Mission Garden is all about. Tucson is rich in community, tradition and of course embracing the outdoors.

Mission Garden is all about the agricultural history and diversity of Tucson. Its living museum is filled with heritage fruit trees, traditional heirloom crops and native plants all from the Sonoran Desert.

They have so many events year round that happen here but KGUN9 had the chance to talk to the outreach coordinator about what you can expect next month at the gardens.

“A really cool thing is on Saturday, November 18, we're going to have our annual Native American arts fair. There will be about 30 or 40 Native American vendors here selling jewelry, pottery and carvings. Get some early Christmas shopping done," said Kendall Kroesen, Garden Outreach Coordinator at Mission Gardens

The gardens are a timeline of agriculture. There’s about 4,000 years of agriculture history in this general location which was made possible by the Santa Cruz River and its fertile floodplain.

“The fertile floodplain here started to get covered up with housing and commercial development and roads. We're just bringing back a little bit of that historic, very widespread agriculture that used to be here," said Krosen.

Mission Garden is located at the foot of Sentinel Peak at 946 W Mission Ln, Tucson, AZ 85745. For more information call (520) 955-5200.