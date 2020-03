TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police closed westbound Miracle Mile at Fairview Tuesday after a water leak flooded the roadway.

Tucson Water crews were sent to repair the leak.

Motorists could use Fort Lowell and Stone or Oracle as alternates.

🚧TRAFFIC ALERT🚧

Westbound Miracle Mile is closed at Fairview due to a large water leak in the roadway. @TucsonWater has been notified. Please use an alternate route this morning. pic.twitter.com/J8SEwvo5Q3

— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) March 17, 2020