Westbound I-10 closed due to traffic accident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reporting the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are currently closed.

The road is closed because of a crash that took place west of Miracle Mile, ADOT says all traffic must exit at Miracle Mile.

Officers say a motorcyclist was involved in the collision.

The public is asked to find an alternate route because delays are expected.

Eastbound lanes are unaffected.

Currently, there is no estimated time for westbound lanes to be reopened.

I-10 WB is CLOSED at Miracle Mile in Tucson, due to a serious crash. There's no estimated time to reopen the road.#Tucson #AzTraffic pic.twitter.com/9DKyfCXOEI — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 12, 2022