West side's only bike shop excited about planned bike boulevards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New bike boulevards are coming to Tucson’s west side. The city's project manager says it will increase safety for both riders and drivers.

The investment is welcome news at Transit Cycles, the west side’s only bike shop.

It's owned by Jenna Majchrzak.

She supports the expansion plans, especially with the number of schools in the area.

“Anything to help with more kids on bikes and get them from home to school safely, I think that’s a great idea,” Majchrzak said.

Collin Chesston is the project’s manager for the city of Tucson.

He believes the bike boulevards are great alternatives to bike lanes on busy streets, which he says citizens can be hesitant to use.

“We’ve really shifted our approach, to take a low speed local street and make it a safe place for everybody to ride," Chesston said.

The project also hopes to reduce incidents between cyclists and drivers, who occasionally are at odds with one another.

“If you look really closely at a bicycle you realize it’s not a car, so you need to treat it differently," Transit Cycles employee Sebastian Matthews said.

Overall, bikers hope the city of Tucson continues to invest in the west side’s growing community.

“The more the better—safer routes, where cyclists don’t have to stop at every light or be stuck in traffic is better for everyone," Ian Hodges said.

Construction is expected to begin in the middle of 2024.