'We’re so back’ viral Lisa Frank posts spur talk of Tucson reopening — but are they really back?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bright, rainbow-colored posts on Lisa Frank’s social channels saying "We're so back" have reignited speculation that the once‑ubiquitous 1990s school supplies and stationery brand might be returning to activity at its long‑vacant Tucson campus — but as of April 22, 2026, there’s no official confirmation that Lisa Frank, Inc. plans to reopen operations in 2026.

I was just at the headquarters to see for myself - check out the video below:

You can see in my video above a fully gated and locked up facility with broken windows and no obvious signs of a staffed reopening at the front entrance. Some social media posts have shown Lisa Frank mascots or colorful imagery in front of the building — but unless they had a key, it'd be difficult to get to where those videos were shot. Some comments online have speculated the videos were shot a few years ago. Information on the company's IG is limited.

KGUN 9 reached out to Lisa Frank for comment; those requests went unanswered. I reviewed the company’s publicly posted press releases and corporate site and found no official announcement confirming a corporate reopening or a 2026 relaunch. Searches for current Lisa Frank job listings turned up no verified openings posted by the company that would indicate an imminent restart of operations from the Tucson site.

The Lisa Frank factory in Tucson has been a local landmark since the 1990s. Coverage over the years traces the company from its heyday as a major supplier of colorful school supplies to leaner operations and legal and operational challenges in the 2010s. The large warehouse campus has been the subject of photo essays and urban‑exploration pieces and has periodically drawn online interest for its colorful façade and nostalgia value.

Bottom line: At this time, the available public information would suggest social‑media teasing and local curiosity rather than a confirmed corporate plan to fully reopen Lisa Frank’s Tucson operations in 2026. The company has not issued a press release or provided on‑the‑record confirmation about reopening, hiring or a timeline.

If Lisa Frank releases an official statement or posts a formal announcement, we'll be sure to share that information.

