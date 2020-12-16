We're Open: Nadines Bakery

TUCSON, Ariz. — Nadines Bakery on Broadway has been open over 40 years now and, despite the pandemic, continues to serve up sweet treats to the Tucson community.

With the holidays starting, the bakery's owner says her staff is working all through the night to keep the magic of the season alive.

"I like to call everybody cookie elves this time of year," owner Sarah Burkenpass said. "Because that's what we're doing and we spend a lot of time here making cookies in the month of December."

But it's not just Christmas the bakery is focusing on.

"We make Hanukkah cookies," Burkenpass said. "We make hundreds of pounds of cookies every day this year."

Nadines Bakery offers in-house shopping and carryout services.

They recommend you call a few days ahead of time for any special orders.

You can check out their menu and business hours on their Facebook page.

