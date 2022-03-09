'We’re all a community and we get along with each other:' Local non-profit helps reimagine learning in Tucson schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — From creating a community garden in a horticulture class to organizing a field day, the students and staff over at Safford K-8 are able to establish community connections for this unique programming. And the programming is all because of the non-profit Higher Ground.

The organization, started by Jansen Azarias-Suzumoto and his family, offers support to school administrators, teachers and students. He said it's about establishing connections within the local communities that help students learn and acclimate with their neighborhoods.

"It's really all about this idea of building ownership and creating community with the students and families," Azarias-Suzumoto said.

The program is at several schools in Tucson including Safford K-8. The students ask their administrators and Higher Ground directors for the programming that they want to see and then Higher Ground makes it happen.

"So instead of making a school attract people outside of their community because of the programming they’re saying no we’re going to bring you the program here," Dr. Katherine Kuhn, the principal of Safford K-8, said.

She's seen the impact that the organization has on the students and even her staff. She said with the organization's help, she's able to provide interesting activities for students faster.

"When we put a program here, we put a program that the students are interested in," she said. "Those programs that we are bringing in from the community don't cost the school anything but we would not have had time to put this together. Sometimes it might take us years and years to put this together and Higher Ground just helps us get there."

With Higher Ground's help, Kuhn said they were able to establish connections with the University of Arizona and their biodiversity program. The yearbook committee, which is completely run by the students, also receives help from Higher Ground.

Susan Valdez Garcia and Lizbeth Romero Urrea are apart of the commitee. They've asked Kuhn for different activities in order to continue creating strong bonds with their classmates.

"For example I asked Dr. Kuhn if we could have a field day for eighth graders so we can capture more memories," Valdez Garcia said.

