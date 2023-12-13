Welding work ordered on Northside elementary school gate prior to child's death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the video player: Previous Coverage

New information has been made available Wednesday on the death of a Tucson elementary school student crushed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary School on Friday, Nov. 17.

KGUN 9 obtained a work order from the Flowing Wells School District, dated Wednesday, Nov. 8 requesting some welding work on a rolling gate behind the kitchen—officials confirm this was the gate that fell on and killed the 9-year-old.

The maintenance work order was marked with a 'medium' priority.

Pima County Sheriff's Department has closed the case and said no criminal violations were involved in the incident.