Welding work ordered on Northside elementary school gate prior to child's death

KGUN 9 spoke with community members at the school. Brenda C. Lee has a granddaughter that goes to the school and she said her grand kids transferred there because it’s a good school. She said it’s also a safe school, but said the school still needs to be checked. https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/9-year-old-dies-due-to-injury-at-centennial-elementary
Posted at 4:11 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 18:15:32-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the video player: Previous Coverage

New information has been made available Wednesday on the death of a Tucson elementary school student crushed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary School on Friday, Nov. 17.

KGUN 9 obtained a work order from the Flowing Wells School District, dated Wednesday, Nov. 8 requesting some welding work on a rolling gate behind the kitchen—officials confirm this was the gate that fell on and killed the 9-year-old.

The maintenance work order was marked with a 'medium' priority.

Pima County Sheriff's Department has closed the case and said no criminal violations were involved in the incident.

