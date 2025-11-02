Welcome veterans home from their Honor Flight this Monday, Nov. 3

Organizers of Honor Flight Southern Arizona are looking for community members to welcome some true-blue American heroes back to Tucson on Monday.

The nonprofit honors veterans by flying them to Washington D.C. to tour the memorials dedicated to military service, including the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and the Vietnam War Memorial Wall.

The most recent Honor Flight, consisting of three Korean War and 20 Vietnam War vets, left on Saturday and returns to Tucson International Airport Monday at about 5:40 p.m.

KGUN 9's Giving Project raised more than $13,913 in June to send this group on their journey.

Honor Flight organizers are encouraging folks to show up at TIA at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 3, "to give them the 'welcome home' that many of them never received when they were on active duty."

The flight will be Southwest #2427 and homecoming will be on the upper level of Concourse A.