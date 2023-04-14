Weekend road closures in Tucson, April 14 through 16

With events like Cyclovia Tucson and the El Rio Vecinos Block Party happening this weekend, some roads will be closed throughout the city. Here's a list of what areas to avoid along with alternate routes.
Starting Friday, April 14
The Museum of Contemporary Art Gala and Local Genius Awards are being held downtown. McCormick St. will be closed from Stone Ave. to Church Ave. for this event from 8:00 a.m. on Friday to 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.
- Alternate route: W. Cushing St. or E. Broadway Blvd.
Starting Saturday, April 15
The El Rio Vecinos Block Party will be happening downtown with closures starting at 5 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.
Church Ave will be closed to cars and limited for pedestrians and bicycles from Pennington St. to Alameda St. Portions of Pennington St. from Church Ave. to Stone Ave. will also be shut down.
- Alternate route: Congress St. or Alameda St.
Sunday, April 16
Cyclovia Tucson is rolling through town with closures starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday. The race is being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. but the streets are scheduled to reopen by 4 p.m.
Here is a list of roads that will be closed:
- Park Avenue, south of 12th Street to 14th Street
- E 14th Street, from S Park Avenue to S Highland Avenue
- Highland Avenue, from E 14th Street to E Ninth Street
- Ninth Street, from Highland Avenue to Wilson Avenue
- Wilson Avenue, from Ninth Street to E Third Street
- Third Street from Wilson Avenue to Treat Avenue
- Treat Avenue, from E Third Street to E First Street
Here is a list of intersections in the area that will remain open to traffic throughout the event:
- E Broadway Boulevard and S Highland Avenue
- E Ninth Street and N Campbell Avenue
- E Sixth Street and N Wilson Avenue
- E Third Street and N Tucson Boulevard
