Weekend road closures in Tucson, April 14 through 16

With events like Cyclovia Tucson and the El Rio Vecinos Block Party happening this weekend, some roads will be closed throughout the city. Here's a list of what areas to avoid along with alternate routes.

Starting Friday, April 14

The Museum of Contemporary Art Gala and Local Genius Awards are being held downtown. McCormick St. will be closed from Stone Ave. to Church Ave. for this event from 8:00 a.m. on Friday to 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.



Alternate route: W. Cushing St. or E. Broadway Blvd.

Starting Saturday, April 15

The El Rio Vecinos Block Party will be happening downtown with closures starting at 5 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

Church Ave will be closed to cars and limited for pedestrians and bicycles from Pennington St. to Alameda St. Portions of Pennington St. from Church Ave. to Stone Ave. will also be shut down.



Alternate route: Congress St. or Alameda St.

Sunday, April 16

Cyclovia Tucson is rolling through town with closures starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday. The race is being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. but the streets are scheduled to reopen by 4 p.m.

Here is a list of roads that will be closed:



Park Avenue, south of 12 th Street to 14 th Street

Street to 14 Street E 14 th Street, from S Park Avenue to S Highland Avenue

Street, from S Park Avenue to S Highland Avenue Highland Avenue, from E 14 th Street to E Ninth Street

Street to E Ninth Street Ninth Street, from Highland Avenue to Wilson Avenue

Wilson Avenue, from Ninth Street to E Third Street

Third Street from Wilson Avenue to Treat Avenue

Treat Avenue, from E Third Street to E First Street

Here is a list of intersections in the area that will remain open to traffic throughout the event:

E Broadway Boulevard and S Highland Avenue

E Ninth Street and N Campbell Avenue

E Sixth Street and N Wilson Avenue

E Third Street and N Tucson Boulevard