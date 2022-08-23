Watch Now
Weekend rains, flooding leave behind roadway damage in Tucson

Online resources to view road closures
Pima County has issued a number of road closures due to flooding following this weekend's heavy monsoon rain.
After a rainy weekend, erosion on the shoulder of Sunrise Drive at the Esperero Wash left the road closed until it can be repaired.
Posted at 5:29 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 20:30:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rain over the weekend left a number of road closures around the Tucson Metro area.

Included in the closures was Sunrise Drive at the Esperero Wash. The County has set up a detour to Kolb and Sabino Canyon Roads.

Most flood-related closures have been clearded, but Pima County offers a number of resources to keep motorists, cyclists and pedestrians informed of roadwork and flood-related closures.

To view an entire list of closures, you can visit the Pima County Department of Transportation website or use the interactive map below:


Map: Pima County

For more information, Pima County Sheriff's Department maintains a Road Condition Hotline
(520) 547-7510.

Over the weekend, many washes in the Tucson area were running full, which led to additional closures along the Chuck Huckleberry Loop. Crews from the Town of Marana and Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department were able to clear mud and debris from the Santa Cruz Loop north of Ina Road, and the CDO Loop north of Magee Road, respectively.

