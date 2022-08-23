Weekend rains, flooding leave behind roadway damage in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rain over the weekend left a number of road closures around the Tucson Metro area.

Included in the closures was Sunrise Drive at the Esperero Wash. The County has set up a detour to Kolb and Sabino Canyon Roads.

Recent rains caused significant shoulder erosion causing undermining of the pavement. Closure will remain in effect until repairs are performed (may be 2 weeks or more). Updates will be available soon. https://t.co/ADdQd1Zi2F pic.twitter.com/MwyxZVsWDD — PimaCountyDOT (@PimaCountyDOT) August 22, 2022

Most flood-related closures have been clearded, but Pima County offers a number of resources to keep motorists, cyclists and pedestrians informed of roadwork and flood-related closures.

To view an entire list of closures, you can visit the Pima County Department of Transportation website or use the interactive map below:



Map: Pima County

For more information, Pima County Sheriff's Department maintains a Road Condition Hotline

(520) 547-7510.

Over the weekend, many washes in the Tucson area were running full, which led to additional closures along the Chuck Huckleberry Loop. Crews from the Town of Marana and Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department were able to clear mud and debris from the Santa Cruz Loop north of Ina Road, and the CDO Loop north of Magee Road, respectively.