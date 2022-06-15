Watch
Wednesday, June 15 is the final day to take the City of Tucson's Norte-Sur survey

Tucson Norte-Sur Study Area
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 17:29:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The public survey for the Tucson Norte-Sur development project closes Wednesday, June 15 at 11:59 p.m.

The multi-phase land-use planning project is an equitable transit oriented development project with the goal of promoting walkability, mixed use development, density, transit and affordability along a 15-mile long north-south corridor between the Tucson Mall and Tucson International Airport.

The corridor also runs though Downtown and the City of South Tucson.

The Department of Transportation and Mobility has created a public survey to receive input on how future development can reflect adjacent neighborhoods' culture and sense of place.

The survey is open to all members of the public, and asks for input on the modes of transit people use in the study area, what attracts people to the area and what types of development people would like to see there in the future.

You can find the survey at the City of Tucson website.

