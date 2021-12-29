Website to bring medical marijuana deliveries to Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been almost one year since Arizona legalized the growth and sale of recreational marijuana. While local vendors have popped up around Southern Arizona, a new idea could soon expand their reach.

"Bud.com is a place — a website — that users can go to to find all things cannabis," said bud.com CEO, Dean Arbit.

Arbit launched bud.com back in 2018. He's since made it available in California. Arizona is his next venture.

"We're super excited to get launched with several dispensaries in Southern and Western Arizona," said Arbit.

Bud.com will partner with local dispensaries, post their products and allow customers to pay for pick-up or delivery.

"It's a lot like GrubHub or UberEATS, essentially," said Arbit.

Unlike food deliveries, cannabis has additional limits. In Arizona, only medical marijuana can be delivered. Identification is required from each customer before they receive their order.

"We will confirm your order. You'll get a text when the driver is out. You'll get a text when the driver is there. You have to present your I.D. at that time and then pay with a debit card or cash," said Arbit.

Fees for dispensaries equal less than 10% of each customer's purchase. Arbit said it's a small price to pay to serve people in a new way.

"We really enable dispensaries to grow. We've seen great success in California, and we anticipate the same in Arizona," said Arbit.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

