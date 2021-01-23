Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona becomes 15th state to allow recreational pot sales

items.[0].image.alt
KGUN 9
marijuana
Posted at 5:44 PM, Jan 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-22 19:44:36-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Legal sales of recreational marijuana in Arizona started on Friday, a once-unthinkable step in the former conservative stronghold.

The state joins 14 other states in the country that have broadly legalized pot.

The state announced Friday it had issued 86 licenses in nine of the state's 15 counties under provisions of the marijuana legalization measure passed by voters in November.

Most of the licenses were issued in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and its suburbs, and went to existing medical dispensaries that can start selling recreationally right away.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.