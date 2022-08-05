Website can help Oro Valley community improve safety and awareness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police want people in the community to know about a website to help them keep up with what police are doing.

The website is called “City Protect.” It gives updates about what law enforcement is responding to.

“This allows our community to access crime statistics within a day. And it also allows them to log in and ask for specific information,” said Kara Riley, Oro Valley Chief of Police.

Anyone can log in and check in on incidents across town -- or in their neighborhood specifically.

It might appear there are many incidents reported, but Chief Riley says this doesn’t always mean there’s a crime happening.

“So for example this one over here has a public hazard symbol on it, sometimes it’s a public assist, and then other times it’s actually a crime,” she said.

Chief Riley says the hope goes beyond increasing awareness and improving safety.

“We want to continue to build that trust and allow them to know that they should call us for any reason at all. We want them to make sure that they have that comfort and not hesitating,” she said.

Chief Riley says the best way to access this resource is by visiting the website on a computer at home, but you can download the app on your smartphone.