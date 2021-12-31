Weather conditions close Mt. Lemmon highway

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has closed the road up Mount Lemmon because of inclement weather.

PCSD is allowing residents and employees up the mountain.

The area is expecting more winter weather over the next few days so there's no word when the road will re-open.

Call (520) 547-7510 to check the status of Catalina Highway before trying to drive up. Drivers who aren't allowed will be turned away at the base of the mountain.

