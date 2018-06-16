Weapons found in vehicle used to block Hoover Dam bridge

Associated Press
10:21 AM, Jun 16, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities in Arizona say two weapons were found inside the armor vehicle used to block a high span bridge on the Arizona-Nevada border.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a rifle and handgun were found in the vehicle that Matthew P. Wright is accused of using to stop traffic Friday on the major highway linking Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Authorities say the 30-year-old Henderson, Nevada, man initially stood outside the vehicle near the Hoover Dam holding a sign that read "release the OIG report."

Wright was arrested after barricading himself for 90 minutes and then driving over tire spikes.

Wright is currently being held at the Mohave County Jail on charges that include terrorist acts. Jail records didn't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

