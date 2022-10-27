"We just want to confirm those results" Cochise County voters react to board limiting ballot hand count

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — For Cochise County, the issue on the table this week was whether or not they will proceed with a 100% hand count of the ballots for the 2022 election.

But after the Board of Supervisors received a letter from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs that said it was illegal, the board held an emergency meeting today. After an hour long meeting, the board decided to respond to Hobbs and not proceed with the full hand count of the ballots.

The board sent a letter to Hobbs stating that they will follow all state laws and there will not be a "full hand count of every item on every ballot".

Board member Peggy Judd said in the meeting that while she supports the hand count, she thinks it's best to follow the law.

"Secretary Hobbs sent us a letter that basically said you can you do it if you do it on my terms," she said. "Quite frankly, I'm willing to do it according to the law."

One of the concern Cochise County constituents at the meeting Candyce Parde said it's important that the county follow state laws.

"I don't think our county has sufficient funds to hire enough vote counters or volunteers," she said. "The law said we need to use the machines."

Another voter Daniel Lachance said Hobb's letter left out information from the state law about how the county can conduct a hand count.

"If you look in the election manual under the hand count, it lays out very clearly that the counties can do at a minimum 2% but more if they choose to," he said. "It clearly lays it out for both precincts and early ballot, and which races can be looked at."

He said a full hand count would help certify the election.

"We were forced to use these machines against our will and without our consent and now we want to look at the results and confirm those results," he said. "I don't know why anyone would be opposed to that."

