"We just want peace": 30 years later, a father's death remains a mystery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Before the end of 1992, Ernesto Jimenez was at the heart of all his family's cookouts and holiday parties. One of his sons Eduardo Jimenez said he loved the holidays and was always ready to be there for those he loved.

The Jimenez Family Ernesto Jimenez and his granddaughter

"He was willing to help the people out," Eduardo told KGUN 9. "Whoever needed help, he was there to give him a hand.”

Ernesto had nine children with his wife Guadalupe, who died in 1982. To his kids, he was their idol and cornerstone of the community.

"He was a part of the volunteer fire department for Nogales, Sonora for many years,” Eduardo shared.

The Jimenez Family Yolanda Villelas and her dad Ernesto Jimenez

Ernesto's youngest daughter Yolanda said her dad was also part of St. Vincent de Paul in Tucson.

"My dad worked for St. Vincent de Paul and now we’re dealing with Christmas and my dad would get apples and oranges to donate,” she explained.

Now his family has grown significantly with dozens of grand and great grandchildren. But many of them, he would never meet.

"I wish my grandkids would have met him because he would have loved them,” Yolanda said.

Back in the 1990s, Ernesto had his own tradition in the area of South Sixth Avenue and West Ohio Street.

“He went to a tavern called Quarter Horse and he had been going there for years," Eduardo shared. “He would cross the street and go eat tacos, cross back and take the bus to go home.”

But on Dec. 9, 1992, it was different. In the crisp and cool air, Ernesto walked across the intersection to the taco stand. The crosswalk with traffic lights that now stand tall at the intersection wasn't built in 1992.

In fact, Tucson Department of Transportation officials told KGUN 9 it was only installed this year.

And just then, a car drove through the intersection, dragging Jimenez 50 feet and killing him almost instantly before speeding away.

He was 71 years old.

“There were three gentlemen in there going north on South Sixth, and they dragged my dad about 50 feet," Eduardo said. "I asked the doctor if my dad suffered and the doctor said 'no' because when they hit him and he hit the back of his head, which killed him right there.”

First responders took Jimenez to the hospital. Eduardo said he was in bed when he got the phone call that no family wants to receive.

"We were in bed when I got a call at 10 o'clock at night that something had happened to my dad,” he recalled.

Ernesto was living with his youngest son Frank at the time. Frank said they were very close.

"I go inside his room and I told my sister, no dad isn’t here," he explained. “I told my sister 'What’s going on! Tell me!' And that’s when she told me he was at University hospital.”

Eduardo said the police told the family there were three men in a truck.

"They were young kids, about 20 years old," he shared.

Eduardo said even 30 years later, he wants answers. Because the driver didn't just take a man's life that day. Eduardo said the driver took a person that held their family together.

"I wish they would come forward now, they are 50 years old," he said. "Come out like a man and suffer the consequences.”

And Yolanda wants their family to move forward.

"I just want peace," she said.

For now, the case remains cold.