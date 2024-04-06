"We dine well here in Camelot": The Monty Tale of King Arthur comes to Valley of the Moon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — And now for something completely different.

Starting Friday, April 5, Valley of the Moon is giving the Monty Python treatment to tell the tale of King Arthur on his quest for the Holy Grail.

The Monty Tale of King Arthur is based on the cult classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail , and features many of the beloved characters from the film, such as the Black Knight, Lancelot and others.

And of course there are imaginary horses, “coconuts and all.”

The performance comes weeks after Valley of the Moon celebrated its 100th anniversary.

Spiritualist George Phar Legler began building the park in 1923 to promote kindness and provide an otherworldly experience where the mind can roam free to create a healthy body.

The idea of the park came to Legler after encountering a young girl who suffered from tuberculosis. He believed that the outdoors had healing properties, and set out to create a fantastical oasis for children and adults needing an escape, and healing.

The park performs shows in the spring and fall, typically based on popular fairytales such as Alice In Wonderland and Rumpelstiltskin. All shows at Valley of the Moon are “100% original”, using well-known material as a launching point.

But this April, Valley of the Moon is presenting something completely different.

While not directly based on the film, The Monty Tale of King Arthur retains its trademark humor. But beneath the silliness are genuine messages of friendship and kindness.

“I’ve noticed with children, is that when something is particularly absurd or ridiculous, it really gets their attention.” says Autum Provatare, Vice President of the Board at Valley of the Moon. “And that’s, I think, a great way to make points with them.”

Valley of the Moon first ran The Monty Tale as an experimental show last summer. Provatare says that she’s a big Python fan herself and was excited to run the show again.

“I love that it’s so ridiculous,” she says. “Many things in this play are so random but you can get away with it. But there are still lessons in there.”

The Monty Tale of King Arthur begins Friday, April 5 and runs every weekend throughout April.

Shows begin at 6 p.m. and run every half hour through 8 p.m. Valley of the Moon is located at 2544 E. Allen Road.